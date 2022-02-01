Done deal: Chelsea announce striker signing, player pictured posing with shirt

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of youngster Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic this afternoon.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has been pictured posing with the club kit today, despite the transfer deadline passing yesterday evening.

It may be that Chelsea agreed the bulk of the deal with Charlton before last night’s deadline, allowing them to complete some formalities today before making an official announcement.

See below for Chelsea’s confirmation of the deal, with Burstow posing with his new Chelsea shirt, though he’ll be immediately loaned back to League One side Charlton for the rest of this season to continue his development…

We have completed the signing of Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic. ? The teenage striker will return to The Valley on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season. More here. ?? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 1, 2022

Chelsea fans will hope that Burstow can go on to have a great career at Stamford Bridge alongside the numerous other top young players in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Burstow is already playing regularly and making a real impact at Charlton, and he was linked with other Premier League clubs before Chelsea snapped him up.