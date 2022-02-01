Chelsea transfer bid for League One wonderkid seemingly confirmed

Chelsea reportedly look to have failed with a transfer bid for Charlton Athletic wonderkid Mason Burstow on deadline day.

The 18-year-old forward is a huge prospect and seems to have some big-name admirers at the moment, with Chelsea thought to be one of them.

See below as Alex Crook of talkSPORT tweets that Chelsea are one of the clubs who had a substantial bid rejected for Burstow yesterday after the youngster was left out of the club’s latest matchday squad…

#CAFC owner Thomas Sandgaard has confirmed to my @talkSPORT colleague @JimWhite that #CAFC have had offers from two Premier League clubs, one believed to be #CFC, but neither have met their valuation and expects Burstow to stay at least until the summer. https://t.co/zuIvLmenHv — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) January 31, 2022

This has also been cited in the Sun, and Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed that this potentially exciting deal didn’t work out.

The Blues could do well to come back in for Burstow in the future, while the teenager can continue to develop in League One for the time being.

While it’s tempting to jump straight at the first big offer that comes along, sometimes the best thing for a talented young player is to stay put and play regular first-team football, even if it’s not at the very highest level.

Chelsea have done well with promoting and developing young players in recent times, so it makes sense that they saw Burstow as another who could be a useful addition to their squad in the near future.