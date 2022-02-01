Chelsea transfer bid for League One wonderkid seemingly confirmed

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea reportedly look to have failed with a transfer bid for Charlton Athletic wonderkid Mason Burstow on deadline day.

The 18-year-old forward is a huge prospect and seems to have some big-name admirers at the moment, with Chelsea thought to be one of them.

See below as Alex Crook of talkSPORT tweets that Chelsea are one of the clubs who had a substantial bid rejected for Burstow yesterday after the youngster was left out of the club’s latest matchday squad…

This has also been cited in the Sun, and Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed that this potentially exciting deal didn’t work out.

The Blues could do well to come back in for Burstow in the future, while the teenager can continue to develop in League One for the time being.

More Stories / Latest News
Luis Diaz to Liverpool, Van de Beek loan & more – every January transfer window deal by Premier League clubs
Manchester United hoarding talent as they blocked another deadline day transfer
Liverpool give themselves possible boost in bid to finally land transfer target in the summer

While it’s tempting to jump straight at the first big offer that comes along, sometimes the best thing for a talented young player is to stay put and play regular first-team football, even if it’s not at the very highest level.

Chelsea have done well with promoting and developing young players in recent times, so it makes sense that they saw Burstow as another who could be a useful addition to their squad in the near future.

More Stories Mason Burstow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.