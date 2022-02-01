Kylian Mbappe agrees Real Madrid transfer – what it could mean for Erling Haaland & Mohamed Salah

Yesterday may have been dominated by various deadline day deals in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe, but one of the biggest stories may well have been a transfer that now looks to be in place for the summer.

After plenty of speculation, it seems that Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has agreed a summer move to Real Madrid, according to Bild.

It’s been a while since Los Blancos pulled off a genuine Galactico deal like this, but it seems they’re now going to lure the world class French forward to the Bernabeu once his contract with PSG expires at the end of the season.

What does Mbappe transfer mean for Haaland and Salah?

While Mbappe’s move to Madrid is undeniably huge news on its own, it will also likely have a big effect on other transfer sagas that have been dominating the headlines recently.

Erling Haaland is another elite talent who seems likely to be on the move in the summer, while Mohamed Salah is heading towards the final year of his contract at Liverpool, so is also one of the main names to watch.

Borussia Dortmund goal machine Haaland has been perhaps most strongly linked with Barcelona, as per Goal and others, and it’s easy to imagine that the Catalan giants will want to respond to their rivals’ huge signing by bringing in a statement purchase of their own.

Mbappe and Haaland are likely to be the Ronaldo and Messi of their generation, so it would be fitting if they were battling it out in El Clasico for years to come.

Then again, if Mbappe is leaving PSG, you can bet that the wealthy Ligue 1 giants will be eager to replace him with another of the world’s biggest talents.

Haaland could undoubtedly be an ideal Mbappe replacement, as could Salah, especially if he could leave for a reduced fee due to his contract situation at Anfield.

And perhaps if PSG end up beating Barcelona to Haaland, then Salah’s previous quotes to Marca about being tempted by playing in La Liga could become relevant again.

It’s hard to tell precisely how this will all pan out, but it seems highly likely that Mbappe’s move to Real, if these reports prove accurate, will have a major ripple effect elsewhere in football in the months ahead.