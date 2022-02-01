West Ham were offered late opportunity to seal striker transfer

West Ham were reportedly offered the opportunity to seal the signing of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele on transfer deadline day.

It’s been a while now that the Hammers have needed to splash the cash on a new centre-forward, but it seems they failed to take yesterday’s chance to snap up Dembele.

According to ExWHUemployee, Dembele was offered to the club late on, but it was clearly too late for anything to happen with it.

This seems like a missed opportunity for David Moyes’ side, who have been overly reliant on Michail Antonio for too long now, with this deal perhaps what could end up costing them a realistic shot at the top four.

Dembele hasn’t been at his very best in the last few years, having fallen out of favour at Lyon and struggled whilst on loan at Atletico Madrid, but there’s still a talented player in there somewhere.

The Frenchman has shown what he can do in this country with successful spells at Celtic and Fulham in the past.

Dembele has also previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, so would surely be a decent option for West Ham.