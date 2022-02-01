The January transfer window is now over, but Arsenal and Manchester United didn’t really get involved in one of the biggest spending Januarys we’ve ever seen.

As a result, it looks like the Gunners in particular are suffering in the betting markets, with Man Utd and Tottenham now ahead of them with Ladbrokes in terms of their odds of making it into the top four.

Chelsea are a pretty safe 1/20 to qualify for the Champions League, even if they’re no longer likely to be in the running for the title, but who could join them in the top four?

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Arsenal failed to get anyone in the door last month and after waving goodbye to a handful of senior players and massively cutting their squad depth, it’s no surprise to see them priced out at 9/4 to pip Tottenham and Manchester United to the post in the race for a top four finish.”

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

To finish in the top four

Chelsea – 1/20

Man United – 7/4

Tottenham – 7/4

Arsenal – 9/4

West Ham – 9/1

It will be an absolute disaster if Arsenal once again miss out on Europe’s top club competition, especially if their poor planning in this transfer window ends up being what costs them.

Spurs fans would dearly love to see their side finish above their rivals, and they’ll no doubt be boosted after bringing in two exciting signings in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.