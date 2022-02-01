It was the quietest of transfer windows for West Ham United.

David Moyes appeared to be on the verge of adding players in a number of areas in order to help the East Londoners’ charge towards the European places, however, in the end they landed precisely no one.

It’s a damning indictment on a club that want to compete with the big boys but don’t want to spend the money to get there.

Without a proper back-up or partner for Michail Antonio, the lack of movement in this transfer window could prove fatal to the Hammers chances, and they’ve only got themselves to blame.

What’s interesting is the reason why one of their major targets was missed out on, despite there apparently being serious moves made as late as deadline day.

According to RMC Sport, cited by Sport Witness, Marseille wouldn’t allow the East Londoners to acquire Duje Caleta-Car because they only offered a loan proposal rather than a straight purchase.

Unless Moyes and the board know something nobody else does, there can be no clear explanation why the club wouldn’t just pay the asking price.

Depending how they finish the season, West Ham could find it difficult to acquire the players they need in the summer, when they will have to spend big to keep up with the other top clubs in the division.

By then, they might well have been seduced by others, and all of Daniel Kretinsky’s billions will mean nothing.