Juventus’ new signing Dusan Vlahovic has explained why he found it “easy” to pick a transfer to Turin this January.

Although the Serbia international didn’t mention Arsenal specifically, it seems pretty clear why he felt that Juve would be the better option for him than the Gunners, who were also strongly linked with him by the Times and others.

Vlahovic looked an outstanding young talent at Fiorentina and it seemed only a matter of time before one of Europe’s elite snapped him up, and by the time Arsenal showed an interest they were perhaps always unlikely to be his most tempting option.

See below as Vlahovic is quoted by Juventus’ official Twitter account as explaining his decision this January…

Vlahovi?: "Choosing Juve was easy. In Juve's DNA there is the desire to win, to never give up and fight until the end, even when there is suffering. This is also my mentality and therefore the choice was easy."#DV7 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 1, 2022

The 22-year-old could have been ideal for Arsenal to replace the departing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but they failed to bring in a new centre-forward this winter.

Vlahovic should end up being a superb addition to Juve’s squad, with the Italian giants clearly keen to rebuild after seeing their long-running title dominance ended by Inter Milan last season.

Even if this does seem like a bit of a transitional period for Juventus, one imagines this traditionally successful club will be back winning things again before too long, and will justify Vlahovic’s decision to join.