The term ‘showboating’ is generally applied to when a footballer executes a piece of skill that is over the top and unnecessary.

Normally used to embarrass their opponents, said opponents are often so furious by attempts to do so, that hacking down the showboater isn’t uncommon.

Having it applied to a football club is an interesting choice, but that’s exactly what talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, did on Tuesday when talking about West Ham.

More specifically, the Hammers efforts in the January transfer window.

Jordan referenced a supposed £50m bid for Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips, and he was having none of it.