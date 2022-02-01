West Ham United reportedly failed with a late transfer move for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.

The Colombia international has shone in his time in Serie A, with his fine form also recently seeing him linked as a target for Newcastle United.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham also stepped up efforts to land Zapata before yesterday’s transfer deadline, but they didn’t have enough time to finalise a deal for the 30-year-old.

West Ham undoubtedly needed a new signing up front this January, but they never managed to get anything done for the various targets they were linked with.

Zapata is now the latest name linked with the Hammers, and he could have done a fine job in David Moyes’ side.

It’s not clear why WHUFC left it so late, and the club’s fans will surely be frustrated that they’re going into the second half of the season with so little in the way of depth in attack.

Zapata looks like an ideal fit for Premier League football and it will be interesting to see if there are further transfer rumours linking him with English clubs in the near future.