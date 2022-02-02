The agent of new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz cancelled a deal for his client to join Tottenham Hotspur because of the involvement of Jorge Mendes.

Following the move of Diaz to Liverpool which was confirmed by the club the day before the deadline, new reports have emerged revealing that Diaz had in fact agreed to join Spurs before the agent of Diaz took issue with Mendes being involved in the deal due to having the mandate from Porto to oversee the move.

Something which only came to light due to the 25-year-old being on international duty in South America.

The Athletic’s report on the matter revealed the dramatic turn of events left Spurs chairman Daniel Levy seething. An understandable reaction given the players quality and apparent eagerness to join Spurs prior to Liverpool’s involvement.

Despite Spurs having a €60m deal in place the deal ultimately swung in Liverpool’s favour due to the veto from the players representative over the involvement of Mendes and then the attraction of playing Champions League football and for charismatic German Jurgen Klopp.

In the end, the window ended with Spurs signing Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski as second choice deals after missing out on Diaz and Adama Traore, who joined Barcelona on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The report reveals the window was a catalogue of near-misses and ‘what-if’s’, a conclusion which could ultimately prove to be fatal on whether or not Antonio Conte’s side manage to claim the final spot in the four.