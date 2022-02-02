Ligue 1 side Lyon are targeting another one of their former players for a return from North London, this time going after Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette.

Just days after re-signing Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the rest of the season, Lyon are now expected to go after Lacazette when his contract expires in the summer.

As per Sky Sports, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed the club were looking into potentially resigning the 30-year-old Frenchman alongside Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema, though the latter deal seems far less likely due to his importance to Madrid and having 12 months left on his current contract in the summer.

Lacazette, who joined The Gunners from Lyon in 2017, has only ever played for Lyon and Arsenal.

After coming through the Lyon academy, the 30-year-old played 275 times for them, scoring 129 times and assisting 43 times. Also winning the French Cup in his time there.

Meanwhile, his Arsenal record is far less impressive. 70 goals and 32 assists in 192 games has underlined the disappointment behind a player who was earmarked as a potentially world-class signing just coming off the back of a 34 goal season.

That’s not to say he has not impressed at times in his Arsenal career, eight goals in his first 15 Premier League games marked an impressive start which ultimately would not last due to the rest of the team’s general struggles and injuries which hindered the Frenchman’s form.

He remains an important part of Mikel Arteta’s set-up but has lacked the goals this season to fire them back into the Champions League spots, with just three goals in the league not being good enough for any starting striker.