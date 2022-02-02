Aubameyang’s contract length and release clause as Barcelona announce transfer from Arsenal

Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer after his departure from Arsenal at the end of January.

The Gabon international looked set for a move to the Nou Camp for some time, and it’s now finally been made official on Barca’s website this morning.

Their announcement also includes details of Aubameyang’s contract at Barcelona, with the 32-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract until 2025, which includes a €100million release clause.

It will be interesting to see how long Aubameyang ends up staying with the La Liga club, with many Gooners likely to be surprised at the length of that contract.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left Arsenal for Barcelona
Even though the former Borussia Dortmund striker was a star player for Arsenal for a number of years, he’d suffered a major loss of form towards the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s a bit of a gamble by Barcelona to sign him at this stage in his career, though he might’ve made sense as a short-term addition.

Arsenal have lost some star players to the Catalan giants in the past, such as Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas, but we’ve also seen some flops like Thomas Vermaelen and Alex Hleb move from north London to Barcelona.

