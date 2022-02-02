Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent an emotional farewell message to Arsenal fans on his Instagram page after leaving the club on deadline day.

The Gabon international was a star player for the Gunners for much of the last four years, but lost his place and lost the captain’s armband towards the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s clear from his message in the post below that Aubameyang has some regrets over how his departure played out, with the 32-year-old admitting he feels hurt at not being able to say a proper goodbye, in what could perhaps be taken as a bit of a dig at manager Mikel Arteta, whose decisions have been key in how this all played out.

It also seems telling that the player made no mention of his manager in his statement.

Gooners will surely be disappointed with all this, as they keep on seeing so many of their star players leave the club in this disappointing manner.

Aubameyang scored a total of 92 goals in 163 appearances for Arsenal, including a memorable match-winning brace against Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final.

Only time will tell if Arsenal end up regretting Aubameyang’s departure, with Arteta’s side now desperately short of quality up front after failing to sign a replacement striker this January.