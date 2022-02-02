Chelsea to contact Euro giants over transfer after specific Tuchel request

Chelsea reportedly plan to ask Real Madrid about a potential transfer move for Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao in the summer.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is said to have specifically requested the signing of Militao, and the club have previously shown an interest in him during his time at Porto, according to AS.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all heading towards being out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, so it makes sense that a top signing in defence could be a priority for Tuchel.

Militao looks like he could be a fine fit for Tuchel’s side, even if he hasn’t always been entirely convincing in his time at the Bernabeu.

One imagines the 24-year-old could revive his career in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if other clubs also show an interest in him in the months ahead.

Chelsea have also been linked with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde by The Athletic, and he’d be another superb addition to Tuchel’s squad.

If Rudiger, Christensen and Azpilicueta all end up leaving, CFC may well end up needing to sign both Militao and Kounde.