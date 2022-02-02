Chelsea lining up three world class transfers after saving up in quiet January

Chelsea are reportedly lining up three huge transfers for the summer after neglecting to do any business in January.

The Blues should now have plenty of money to spend after a quiet winter window, and The Athletic claim they’re lining up potential deals for Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Aurelian Tchouameni in the summer.

Needless to say, these would be superb additions if Chelsea could get hold of all of them, with Thomas Tuchel perhaps in need of making some changes to this squad after failing to put together as strong a title challenge as expected this season.

The west London giants were seen as one of the pre-season favourites after winning the Champions League last term, but it’s now looking like Manchester City could run away with the Premier League, with Liverpool perhaps still having a glimmer of hope as their only realistic rival.

Kounde is one of the finest young defenders in world football and seems ideal for CFC as they have Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract in the summer.

In midfield, Rice and Tchouameni are two other outstanding young talents who look like they could make a real difference at Stamford Bridge, with long-term replacements for N’Golo Kante and Jorginho perhaps making sense as a priority now.

The Athletic note, however, that Chelsea could face competition for all three of these world class talents, so fans will hope they have some equally talented alternatives in mind as well.