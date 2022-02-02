West Ham United reportedly had a strong interest in the transfer of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez this January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer news guru has tweeted about the Nunez situation, explaining how West Ham left things too late to give themselves a realistic shot of getting the deal done.

Still, the Hammers did have genuine intent with regards to a potential deal for the 22-year-old Uruguay international, as explained by Romano below.

“West Ham were seriously interested in Darwin Nunez,” Romano said.

“Benfica turned down Hammers bid around €48m (£40m) and wanted to keep Darwin at the club at all costs.

“Nunez will be one of the key names on the market in the summer as many clubs are already keeping tabs on him.”

Other big clubs have also been linked with Nunez in recent times, such as Chelsea and Barcelona, and this could mean West Ham have missed their best chance to land the South American starlet.