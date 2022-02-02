Barcelona chiefs have reportedly considered terminating Ousmane Dembele’s contract after he failed to agree a January transfer window move away, according to Mundo Deportivo, as translated by the Daily Express.

The France international is set to be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market at the end of this season, but it seems it can’t be ruled out that Barca let him go before then.

The Catalan giants may well feel it’s not worth keeping Dembele around as he won’t be a long-term option for the club, and it could be useful for them to get him off their wage bill as soon as possible.

Dembele was recently linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea by Marca, and it may well be that they get the chance to sign him before the summer if he really is sacked by Barcelona.

Man Utd could certainly do with more attacking options after the poor form of Jadon Sancho since he joined, while Anthony Martial has just gone out on loan to Sevilla, and Jesse Lingard will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Chelsea might also find Dembele is a useful option for them after some unconvincing attacking performances this term, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.