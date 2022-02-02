Ex-Red Devil makes claim about next Man Utd manager and potential Ousmane Dembele transfer

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has discussed the prospect of Ousmane Dembele potentially joining the club.

The France international’s future at Barcelona is in serious doubt at the moment as he nears the end of his contract at the Nou Camp.

It’s unclear if Dembele is likely to be heading to the Premier League next, but Chadwick admits it was interesting to keep an eye on the various transfer rumours involving the player during January.

Chadwick clearly rates Dembele highly, but also has some reservations about the 24-year-old, whilst also insisting it’s important for any signings to fit in well with whoever is the manager at Old Trafford next season.

“There’s always room for a talented player and Dembele is certainly one. It was a long-drawn-out process for him in this window – it looked like a move to Paris was sorted, then Chelsea, and Man United were linked as well,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“A lot of it depends on the shape and the structure at United and what’s going to happen at the club next season. The interim manager’s tweaked the shape a bit, starting out with a narrower system and then going back to using more width.

“They need to know who’s going to be the next manager and how he’s going to want to play, and I think the recruitment will be built alongside that.

“The wide players haven’t really had a fantastic season. Sancho’s not hit the ground running, Rashford’s not really been at his brilliant best. Elanga’s been a breath of fresh air with his energy and enthusiasm, showing no fear.

“If Dembele wants to move to United, it could hinge on what happens between now and the end of the season and if Champions League football’s secured, but he’s certainly a hugely talented player.

“I wouldn’t say there’s huge disappointment that we didn’t sign him this January, but he’s a World Cup winner, he’s got huge potential, but he’s coming to the stage of his career where he needs to perform on a consistent basis.