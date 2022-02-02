Liverpool may have edge in Fabio Carvalho transfer race, but other clubs could still get involved

Liverpool reportedly have reasons to be confident about winning the transfer race for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho.

It does seem, however, that by failing to get a deal done in time in January, other clubs may still be allowed back into the race for the 19-year-old, according to The Athletic.

The report does suggest, though, that Carvalho could be won over by Liverpool pointing towards their strong record when it comes to trusting and developing young talent.

Carvalho is hugely ambitious and even has a Ballon d’Or win in his sights for the future, so moving to Anfield could well be the best route for him to take to achieve that.

The Portuguese-born England youth international certainly looks like having a big future in the game, so his next move will undoubtedly be an important one.

It’s easy to imagine other big clubs could get involved in trying to snap him up in the summer, but Liverpool will no doubt hope that they’ve already made some significant progress towards getting a deal done for the future.

Jurgen Klopp splashed the cash for Luiz Diaz this January and could do with more attacking players coming in in the near future.