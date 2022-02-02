Fabrizio Romano provides update on Edinson Cavani’s future

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has not decided his future beyond this campaign but could play in La Liga next season.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the South American striker is focusing entirely on finishing this season with the Red Devils.

Cavani, 34, joined United in 2020 on a free transfer after his contract at Paris-Saint Germain expired earlier in the year.

Despite initially signing a one-year contract, the South American agreed to extend his stay for another season.

However, with his deal set to expire in six months time, the 34-year-old former Paris-Saint Germain star is expected to move on, prompting much speculation as to where he could end up next.

A return to South America appeared to be on the cards, however, according to Romano, River Plate – one club Cavani has been heavily linked with, have no interest in bringing the Uruguay international to Argentina.

Rumours about Edinson Cavani being Álvarez replacement at River Plate in July are not confirmed. There are no talks, negotiations or interest. ??? #Cavani Edinson accepted to stay at Man Utd until end of the season – he’ll decide his future in May. La Liga, serious option. pic.twitter.com/dmyZsyiiK9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2022

Despite not being wanted by River Plate, Romano has suggested that playing for a club in Spain’s top-flight could be an option for the veteran striker.

CaughtOffside Predicts…

Barcelona has just signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal and with Real Madrid gunning for both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, it has to imagine either of those two clubs will look to sign Cavani.

However, with Luis Suarez a year older than Cavani and his contract also set to expire at the end of the season, seeing United’s number 21 work under Diego Simeone wouldn’t be the most far fetched outcome.