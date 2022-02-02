Ferdinand comments on what Aubameyang could offer Barcelona despite defending Arsenal decision

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has commented on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s transfer from Arsenal to Barcelona this January.

The Gabon international was a star player at the Emirates Stadium for a number of years, but ended up being frozen out by Mikel Arteta before sealing a move away on a free this winter.

Ferdinand seems to think it was the right decision to let Aubameyang go, but at the same time he also sees what the experienced forward could offer to Xavi’s struggling Barcelona side.

Aubameyang’s move to the Nou Camp has finally been officially announced this morning, with the 32-year-old filmed sending a message to his new fans in the video clip below…

Some Arsenal fans will be disappointed to see Aubameyang leave, but it remains to be seen how he’ll fare at Barcelona.

Overall, Ferdinand’s analysis seems pretty balanced – it was clearly right for Arsenal to let the player go, but it’s also easy to see why he’s been snapped up by a big club.

“I think Xavi is looking at [Aubameyang] like someone who has something to prove, wants to play football, has experience and maybe can fit the style that he wants to play. That remains to be seen,” Ferdinand told Vibe with Five.

“But Xavi has a lot of young players there that he’s building the team around and he does need experience.

“And maybe someone like Aubameyang – who he probably feels he can rein in and refocus – might be an asset.

“So I wish him good luck, because I think for both parties Aubameyang needed to leave. For his sake, for his footballing sake, but also for Arsenal’s sake.

“You don’t want it as a club, a player hanging around who’s not really wanted at the football club by the manager.”