Rio Ferdinand explains why Man United misfit might fare better at loan club

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Everton could get the best out of Donny van de Beek as long as they don’t use him like the Red Devils did.

The former England international clearly feels Van de Beek has more to offer than we’ve really seen from him so far at Old Trafford, where he’s not really been trusted with a more free attack-minded role.

The Netherlands international struggled for playing time of any kind at United really, though when he did get on the pitch he never really managed to show what he can do due to being used slightly further back.

It will be interesting to see if Van de Beek can bounce back at Everton, where new manager Frank Lampard could be ideal to give him a bit more license to roam and play the way he did when he shone as one of the stand-out players at Ajax.

Discussing the move on Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said: “We had Donny on the show a while back and I’ve been able to stay in contact and speak to him quite a lot and I spoke to him over this deal as well, over this period of time. Obviously Frank Lampard was a big driver but also [Crystal Palace boss] Patrick Vieira was a big driver for him because he respects both.

“But I think being able to stay at home still, in Manchester, not having to move, his girlfriend’s pregnant as well, these are factors that played a part as well. But also, I think the important thing for Donny van de Beek – yes to play games – but just as important is where he is going to be played.

“If you’re going to ask him to play the similar roles that he played at Man United, which is maybe a little bit more defensive at times, then you’re not going to get the best out of him. You have to give him license to go forward, license to attack the box, and judging him by what he did at Ajax he was allowed to get into the box and free rein to get in there and time his runs to get opportunities to score goals.

“He knows how to score, he knows how to play one- and two-touch in progressive, possession-based football. And Frank Lampard, in his short time as a manager, has tried to make his teams play football in a way that someone like Donny van de Beek might be able to flourish. I hope it works for both of them.”