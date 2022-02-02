Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is in advanced talks to takeover as the new manager of Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies sacked manager Valerian Ismael earlier today with the club slipping down to sixth in the table, the final playoff spot which could give the club an instant return to the Premier League following their relegation last year. And according to the Mirror the club are now speaking to Bruce to guide them to promotion.

A 2-0 loss to South London side Millwall meant the club had won just one game in their last seven Championship fixtures, a slide which is unacceptable considering the club’s ambition to make an instant return to England’s top division.

Bruce was sacked as Newcastle manager earlier this season following the takeover by a Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF), being replaced by Eddie Howe with the club winless and in the relegation zone

The legendary Manchester United centre back was not a popular figure at St James’ Park and was seen as synonymous with the Mike Ashley era of the club, an era very few, if any, Newcastle fans will look back on with fondness.

Bruce has previously managed the likes of Aston Villa and Birmingham City, so will be familiar with the area and rivalry between the clubs.

Many were unsure whether the 61-year-old would retire from coaching, however these talks appear to confirm that he feels he still has something to offer and maybe a point to prove.