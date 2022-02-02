Four free agents West Ham could still turn to despite January window closing

West Ham United failed to sign a new striker during this January’s transfer window but that doesn’t mean fans couldn’t still see a fresh face arrive at the London Stadium.

The Hammers let regular striker Sebastian Haller depart and join Ajax last season and have since failed to replace him.

Forced to rely on Michail Antonio as their sole point of focus, manager David Moyes is understood to be keen to provide the commanding Jamaican with some striking competition.

Although the winter window has now closed following Monday night’s deadline, due to registration rules allowing free agents to still move, here are four players who the Hammers could still look to bring in on a free transfer.

Diego Costa

Best known for his four years between 2014 and 2018 at Chelsea that saw him score 58 goals in 120 appearances, in all competitions, Costa is now a free agent following his recent departure from Brazilian side Atletico-MG.

Hal Robson-Kanu

Who can forget his incredible performances in the 2016 European Championships for Wales?

Former Reading striker Hal Robson-Kanu is now without a club after leaving Championship West Brom at the end of last season.

Having racked up nearly 100 direct goal contributions throughout his entire professional career, taking a risk-free punt on the Welsh forward may not be a bad idea for Moyes.

Oumar Niasse

Ex-Everton forward Oumar Niasse is also a free agent following his departure from Huddersfield at the end of last season.

Following previous spells at the likes of Hull and Cardiff City, the 31-year-old Senegalese striker could provide the Hammers with a decent short-term solution.

Lacina Traore

Another ex-Everton player – Ivory Coast’s Traore would be available to sign on a free transfer after he left Turkish side Bandirmaspor almost exactly 12-months ago.

Totalling well over 100 direct goal involvements in his professional career, spanning across nine different leagues, Traore, who has consistently averaged close to one goal or assist every two games, wouldn’t be a bad shout to help alleviate the Hammers’ striking woes.