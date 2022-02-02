Manchester City are reportedly ready to keep on trying to target a transfer deal for Erling Haaland despite already wrapping up a deal for Julian Alvarez, and despite the fact that they are aware the Borussia Dortmund striker would rather join Real Madrid.

This is according to a report by The Athletic, who state that City remain keen on signing a big-name centre-forward in the summer to go alongside the addition of exciting youngster Alvarez.

Haaland has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the world in the last couple of years, with his scoring record for Dortmund pretty sensational at 80 goals in 79 games since he joined the Bundesliga giants.

One imagines the Norway international will have a host of suitors in the summer, but The Athletic think he may have decided that a move to Madrid would be his preference.

It will be interesting to see if City can lure Haaland to the Etihad Stadium instead, and even neutral fans will surely be hoping they can succeed as it would be great to see this elite young talent in the Premier League.

City bid farewell to the legendary Sergio Aguero last summer, so it’s surely vital that they sign a long-term replacement, with the prolific Haaland looking like he could be the ideal fit.

The 21-year-old would also be a hugely exciting purchase for Real, however, who never truly replaced Cristiano Ronaldo when he left a few years ago.

Still, Bild claim that Los Blancos have agreed a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe, so it remains to be seen if they can realistically sign both him and Haaland in the same transfer window.