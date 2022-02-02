Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay €50million for the transfer of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak in the summer.

The Sweden international has impressed in La Liga and was linked as a target for the Gunners during the January transfer window, as per the Evening Standard, though the deal never worked out.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will eventually get their man, but Todo Fichajes suggest they could be in a stronger position than AC Milan due to their close connections with Sociedad.

The report explains that Milan are also interested in signing Isak due to looking for a long-term replacement for veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and he certainly looks like the kind of talent who could flourish at the San Siro.

Arsenal, however, arguably need a new striker even more, as they’ve just let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go, while both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will both be out of contract in the summer.

Isak could be an important signing for Mikel Arteta’s side, and the north Londoners may arguably need someone else to come in up front as well.

Arsenal also have youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun coming through, but it would be a lot of pressure on them to replace big names like Aubameyang and Lacazette.