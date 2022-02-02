Journalist claims Eddie Howe has concerns over first team star

Journalist Alex Crook, who works for TalkSPORT, has claimed that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is not 100 per cent convinced by the ability of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Magpies were heavily linked with a January deadline day move for Manchester United back-up shot-stopper Dean Henderson.

However, after the Red Devils failed to sanction a late loan move, Henderson saw his chance to get regular game time disappear.

Discussing why the Magpies were so keen to recruit a new goalkeeper, Crook, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “I think if they could have signed a back-up goalkeeper they would, they’re not totally convinced, as I understand it, by Dubravka.”

Dubravka, 33, joined Newcastle United in 2018, initially on loan from Czech side Sparta Prague, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth £3.6m.

However, despite making well over 100 appearances for the Geordies, considering the club’s desire to bring in a new shot-stopper, the 33-year-old’s future at St James’ Park is likely to be thrown into doubt again in the summer.