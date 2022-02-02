Journalist claims Spurs failed in late attempt to sign Atletico Madrid winger

Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco during this January’s transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Telegraph reporter Jason Burt, who has claimed Antonio Conte was keen to bring the wide-attacker to London.

Carrasco, 28, joined Diego Simeone’s Colchoneros in 2015 following a £13.5m move from French side Monaco.

Since his arrival in Spain’s top-flight, Carrasco, who spent a couple of seasons away from the club to play in China, has featured in 204 matches, directly contributing to 71 goals, along the way.

MORE: Chelsea to contact Euro giants over transfer after specific Tuchel request

Although the 28-year-old has continued to play a major role under Simeone, starting in 18 La Liga matches already this season and despite having a contract running until 2024, it’s been claimed Tottenham Hotspur tried to lure him away from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Understand Tottenham Hotspur have failed in an attempt to sign Yannick Carrasco. Atletico Madrid insist the Belgium international is not for sale today @TeleFootball — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) January 31, 2022

Whether the Lilywhites will reignite their interest in the Belgium international in the summer remains to be seen, however, after immediately rejecting their earlier approach, Tottenham Hotspur, should they try again, will undoubtedly be forced to improve their offer next time around.