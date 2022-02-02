Leeds United had a very quiet January transfer window but fans could be in store for a bumper summer window.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who has predicted the Whites will wait until the end of the season to recruit some ‘big hitters’.

Leeds United, led by South American manager Marcelo Bielsa, currently sit 15th in the Premier League, seven points from safety.

Although not certain to remain in England’s top-flight, a recent upturn in form that has seen them win two of their last three games, has put them in good stead to kick on throughout the second half of the campaign.

Speaking about the possibility of majority owner Andrea Radrizzani digging deep into his pockets to reinforce the playing squad in time for next season, Jones, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “They have huge ambition and they’re going to be big hitters, they feel, in the transfer market, maybe from the summer.

“They certainly will be by this time next year. They think they can be going for some big names, but they couldn’t really buy those players in January.”