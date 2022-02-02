Liverpool are still hopeful of completing a deal to sign Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho before Borussia Dortmund can hijack the deal.

The Reds had a deal in place to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield in January but failed to complete the necessary paperwork in time for the signing to be completed.

According to ESPN, Liverpool remain confident of seeing the deal over the line in the near future despite reported interest from both Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

An £8m agreement was in place between Liverpool and Fulham but the players valuation remains a sticking point in the current negotiations.

Carvalho’s current deal is up at the end of the season, and while Liverpool would be unable to play him until next season due to the January window now being concluded they remain eager to complete it sooner rather than later.

They are right to have some concern over Borussia Dortmund’s reported interest. The Germans have a good track record of nurturing English talent in recent years, with Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham becoming two of the hottest properties in European Football during their respective time with the club. Something Carvalho may see as a good way to progress his career.

Carvalho has been a key component for Marco Silva’s league leader’s, scoring seven goals and getting four assists in 18 Championship games this season.

Whenever Fulham lose him it will be a big blow for them, but whether it will be before the summer window opens remains to be seen.