Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has praised the quality of Liverpool’s attack after their signing of Luis Diaz from Porto in January.

The Colombia international looks an exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and joins other big names like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in the Reds’ attack.

Chadwick thinks this depth of quality up front will strike fear into Liverpool’s opponents, though he still feels that they may be too far behind Manchester City in the title race to catch up between now and May, even with an exciting signing like this.

“It’s an exciting signing. I’ve not seen a huge amount of the player, but he looks exciting to watch and like he’ll be a good fit with the structure at Liverpool, with the high press in the front three,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It’s tough for Liverpool or anyone to catch Manchester City, but that Liverpool front three has been so successful, and they’ve now got Diogo Jota stepping up as well. So if the new signing is anything like that then they’ve got a front five there that’s going to strike fear into any opponents, that’s for sure.”

Diaz looks like exactly what Liverpool needed while Salah and Mane are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, with former LFC midfielder Michael Thomas previously telling CaughtOffside he wanted to see another forward move to Anfield this winter.

Thomas named Bayern Munich wide-man Kingsley Coman as the player he wanted, but Diaz brings similar qualities and should end up being a hit with the fans.