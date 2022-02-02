Man City star Benjamin Mendy now facing total of nine charges of rape and attempted rape

Manchester City
Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has been in court for further charges of rape and attempted rape, according to breaking reports this afternoon.

The France international has been serving time behind bars and now faces even more allegations against him, bringing the total charges to nine.

At the pre-trial hearing, Judge Patrick Thompson urged lawyers to ensure there is no further delay and that the case will be ready as he set a date for a trial, which is set to start in July and could last around six weeks.

He said: “It’s not fair on the complainants and not fair on the defendants.

“I’m conscious of the fact that the complainants have already suffered significant delay.

“Say, for example, Mr Mendy, his career is on hold. Everyone has got to understand Mr Mendy can’t go to work. This matter needs to be tried.”

Mendy has been accused of seven counts of rape against four women, plus sexual assault and attempted rape.

