Mauricio Pochettino is surely edging ever closer to becoming Manchester United’s next permanent manager.

According to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, Pochettino is fed up with life at Paris Saint-Germain and set to leave his position at the club at the end of this season.

They mention previous interest from Man Utd when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November, though the Argentine didn’t get the move to Old Trafford at that time.

Ralf Rangnick is now in place until the end of the season after coming in to serve as interim manager, but it seems unlikely he’ll be in the dugout for any longer than that.

Pochettino seems ideal to be the next United manager after the hugely impressive work he did in his time at Tottenham, though there’s no doubt his time in charge of PSG has been slightly underwhelming.

Red Devils fans would surely still take him, however, as it’s hard to imagine there are really any better candidates out there.

Former MUFC midfielder Luke Chadwick has previously spoken to CaughtOffside about Pochettino’s suitability for the role, and it’s clear he thinks it would be a good fit.

“He seems like the right fit for Manchester United,” Chadwick told us earlier this season.

“He’s had a bit of a tough time in Paris, but then every manager’s had a tough time there with those big players they’ve got and the strange situation with a not particularly strong league.

“I’m sure he’ll want to challenge himself in the Premier League again, having come close to winning it with Spurs.”