Man United’s John Murtough makes intriguing special request to squad’s stars

Manchester United FC
John Murtough, Manchester United’s football director has reportedly made a special request to some of the club’s biggest stars, including Paul Pogba.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims Murtough has asked members of the squad to wait until the club appoint a permanent manager before deciding on their future.

Pogba, as well as midfielder Donny van de Beek and wide-attacker Anthony Martial, is a candidate to leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.

The Frenchman’s contract is up at the end of the current campaign and while van de Beek and Martial both still have three and two years left on their deals, respectively, there is no guarantee the pair will stick around.

Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan until the end of the season.

Both van de Beek and Martial recently secured loan moves away for the second half of the season. The Dutch midfielder joined Everton and winger Martial joined Sevilla.

Discussing his move to Goodison Park, van de Beek (as quoted by Sky Sports) said: “I had a really positive meeting with the new coach [Frank Lampard]. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision.”

However, although the club recently appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick, it is widely expected that the German will change roles in the summer, paving the way for a permanent boss to take over.

Paris-Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino is rumoured to be on the list of potential managerial candidates, along with Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag and Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers.

