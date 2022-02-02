Manchester City attacker in talks to extend contract

Bernardo Silva is reportedly in talks with Manchester City to extend his contract beyond 2025.

That’s according to The Times, who claim the Citizens are keen to offer the Portuguese attacker a new and improved deal.

Story on the @TimesSport. Manchester City in talks with Bernardo Silva to sign a new contract. City seen among footballers as the best place in the world to play a certain type of football, which suits Bernardo quite well if you ask me.https://t.co/N5bEmgNQKo — Pol Ballús (@polballus) February 2, 2022

Silva, 27, has been with the club since 2017 following a £45m move from French side Monaco.

Following what has been a hugely successfully four-and-a-half years in Manchester, Silva, who has scored 43 goals and provided 46 assists in 230 games, has remained a vital component in Pep Guardiola’s tiki-taka juggernaut.

Now reportedly closing in on a new that would likely see him become one of the club’s highest earners, Silva appears to be on the cusp of committing his prime years to Manchester City.

Citizens fans will probably feel that if Silva ends up signing on the dotted line they’ll owe manager Guardiola a huge thanks after the 27-year-old revealed his admiration for the Spanish tactician.

Speaking to A Bola last month, Silva, as quoted by City Xtra, said: “I think Guardiola’s greatest strength is that, apart from having been a player at a very high level, which gives him a perspective of what we feel, his technical side is very strong.”