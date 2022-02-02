Mason Greenwood latest: Man United forward released on bail

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed in a statement issues this morning.

The 20-year-old had reportedly been in custody for the last few days following disturbing allegations made against him by his former partner Harriet Robson.

Greenwood has been a key player for the Red Devils in recent times, but is currently suspended from playing or training with the club due to this ongoing saga.

There were reports of further accusations made against Greenwood yesterday, but it seems that the police are now easing their investigation of the player for the time being…

Mason Greenwood released on bail From Greater Manchester Police:

"A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation." — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 2, 2022

It remains to be seen what else will come out of this, but whatever is happening at the moment it seems unlikely we’ll be seeing Greenwood in a Man Utd shirt again any time soon.

The England international has a record of 35 goals in 129 appearances for United in all competitions, having made his debut during the 2018/19 season after rising up through the club’s academy.

Greenwood has just one cap for the senior England national team after falling out of favour due to a disciplinary incident in 2020.