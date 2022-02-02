Nampalys Mendy has spoken out on his situation at Leicester City amid doubts over his future at the King Power Stadium.

The Senegal international has struggled for playing time with the Foxes for a while now, and getting the chance to play more at the Africa Cup of Nations this winter may be making him re-think things.

He said: “I knew very well about my club situation. It’s very complicated and very difficult, whether it be mentally, it’s complicated when I’m deprived of what I love, but I’m passionate. I’ve always kept this objective in my head (to be at AFCON).

“I was lucky to be selected despite my situation. I worked really really hard during that period when I wasn’t playing, and today it’s paying off. I’m very pleased and I hope it’ll carry on like this”.

It will be interesting to see how much longer he’s willing to be patient in the fight for his place in Brendan Rodgers’ side, but these seem like pretty strong words that hint he could try to move on soon.