Newcastle United have already flexed their new financial muscle this month, but that trend looks set to continue with the summer acquisition of Fabian Ruiz.

After a significant outlay of roughly £90m which saw five new faces brought into the relegation threatened club (Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarares, Dan Burn and Matt Targett on loan), Eddie Howe can finally try and kick on in order to try and steer his team away from relegation and safety up the table.

However, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport Newcastle will continue this trend, and have set their sights on Napoli star Ruiz.

Ruiz has played 150 times for Napoli since joining in 2018, scoring 20 goals and assisting with 14.

The Magpies, who were taken over by a Saudi-backed PIF earlier in the season, have already laid out an offer of £40m for the 25-year-old, but Napoli have rebuked this and told the Premier League side they will need more than that to prise him for their grasp.

That being said, in all likelihood this is a complete bluff. Ruiz will have one year left on his current deal when the summer rolls around, and unless he signs an extension they will most likely be open to selling him.

As per transfermarkt the Spaniard is rated at just shy of £50m, though looking at his record he is worthy of the price.

Ruiz ranks fourth for passes into the final third and fourth for long pass completion in Serie A. His long range passing is up there with the best around and such a trait is one the Newcastle squad would love to add.

