Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis could be offered a lifeline after he was removed from the club’s Premier League squad for the rest of the season.

After bringing in five new faces during the January window, including left back Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa, Eddie Howe’s squad was too large to register everyone, causing him to omit a few players from the Premier League squad for the rest of the season.

Lewis has been capped 23 times by Northern Ireland.

Former Norwich defender Lewis was one of these casualties, with Howe deeming him not to be good enough currently to be a part of his plans.

However, Turkish side Trabzonspor might be able to offer the left back a lifeline to prevent his career from stalling for the rest of this season.

According to journalist Ya??z Sabuncuo?lu, the Süper Lig leaders want to bring Lewis in and were set to meet with the players representatives today.

The 24-year-old Northern Irishman joined Newcastle from Norwich City in 2020, and has made 32 appearances for The Magpies in that time.

However, this season Lewis has only made five appearances, with the versatile Matt Ritchie or Paul Dummett being preferred at left back or left wing-back in either a back four or five.

Lewis arguably has more quality than both the players who have been ahead of him, but Howe’s preference for Premier League experience to help Newcastle stay up means his ranking in the squad was compromised further.

He will need to prove he can play to the standard Newcastle need next season or they will most likely sell him in the coming summer in order to create squad space.

