Mesut Ozil sends message to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he announces Arsenal exit

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil sent a message to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he announced his departure from the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international has just completed a move to Barcelona this winter, and opened up with an emotional Instagram post bidding farewell to Arsenal’s fans.

Ozil will have raised a few eyebrows after messaging Aubameyang in the comments, with the former Germany international having a similarly difficult time to his end in north London.

Still, Ozil didn’t give too much away, simply writing “All the best bro” to his former team-mate.

Many Arsenal fans will surely wonder if they’d be better off still having Aubameyang and Ozil together at the club, instead of having manager Mikel Arteta offload them both.

When they were at the peak of their powers, Aubameyang and Ozil were world class talents and provided Arsenal with many great moments.

It will be interesting to see how Arteta now manages to rebuild without them, as the team still looks a little starved of genuine spark and creativity up front.