Pundits discuss Declan Rice’s West Ham future following disappointing January window

Declan Rice will be bitterly disappointed following what was a quiet January transfer window for West Ham United and could now move on next summer.

That is the view of TalkSPORT pundits Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara, who while speaking on the popular radio show earlier, debated whether or not the English midfielder should commit his long-term future to the Hammers.

Rice has two years left on his contract with the Londoners and after already turning down three offers to renew, it is now widely expected that the midfielder will leave for a so-called ‘pre-established top four’ side.

Listen to what the pair had to say about what could be in store for the Hammers’ skipper below:

