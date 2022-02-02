Leeds United winger Raphinha is showing his class on the international stage now with some quality moments for Brazil against Paraguay.

Watch below as the 25-year-old scored a neat effort after also having a cool finish disallowed after what looked like a rather harsh decision by VAR…

Raphinha clearly tormented Paraguay all night with a dazzling display, which will no doubt make Leeds fans proud.

The Brazil international’s exciting form has also seen him linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea in recent times.