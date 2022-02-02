Real Madrid are back in the market for a left-back in the coming summer, and they have returned their attention to Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon.

The left-back joined Spurs from Madrid permanently in 2020, but Madrid had the foresight to include a £40m repurchase clause for the Spaniard, a clause which they are now reportedly ready to activate.

According to ABC, Los Blancos want someone who is able to challenge current starting left-back Ferland Mendy.

The current back-up is club legend Marcelo. But his powers have waned massively in recent years and his contract is finishing at the end of the season, leading them to either Reguilon or former Manchester City man Angelino.

Both have similar market values currently, but Madrid know they will have a flat £40m fee to pay when it comes to their former player.

In addition, due to Reguilon having come through the academy there, Madrid may want opt for the added benefits he would provide by firstly understanding the club culture and then registration quota’s he would match.

Reguilon leads the Premier League this season for successful crosses into the penalty area excluding set-pieces, two more than league assist leader Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Such as a trait is sure to be compatible with someone as clinical as Karim Benzema, and with the likely addition of Kylian Mbappe in the summer Reguilon could elevate his assist levels to those of the Liverpool defenders.

This also means Antonio Conte will be desperate not to lose him anytime soon.