Spurs keen on Roma winger who Fabio Paratici has tracked for months

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly keen to sign Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims Tottenham Hotspur’s director of football Fabio Paratici has been monitoring the attacker for quite some time.

Reportedly keen to add some fresh attacking faces to the Londoner’s lineup, the Lilywhites could be set to pounce if Roma fails to renegotiate an improved contract with the attacker.

MORE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opens up on regrets over Arsenal transfer exit

Daniel Levy’s side isn’t the only club interested though – Juventus are understood to be keen too and that could force a two-way battle come the summer transfer window.

Zaniolo, 22, joined Roma in 2018 following a modest £4m move from domestic rivals Inter Milan.

Since his arrival in Rome, the 22-year-old has gone on to feature in 95 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 29 goals, along the way.