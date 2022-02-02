Sunderland have entered into managerial talks with controversial pundit Roy Keane to takeover as their new manager.

Keane, a regular pundit on Sky Sports and ITV Sport has often captured the attention of the nation for his outspoken, no-nonsense way with words. Even as a player, Keane was never one to shy away from a challenge and was always someone who played with a fire his belly.

And now according to the Daily Mail, Sunderland want to add this personality to their push for promotion from League One into the Championship.

The former Manchester United captain managed Sunderland for two years between September 2006 and December 2008, getting the Black Cats promoted by winning the Championship title and then retaining their status in the Premier League in the subsequent season.

In total he took charge of 100 matches and won 43 of them, before managing Ipswich Town between 2009 and 2011 in an ultimately less successful spell.

This week Sunderland sacked manager Lee Johnson with the club third in the table having also played more games than those above them in the two automatic promotion spots, leaving the door open for a sensational return for Keane to take over the club again.

Keane, now 50, has carried on with assistant coaching roles throughout the last decade, but would likely welcome the chance to be the manager of a club again.