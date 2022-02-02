Newcastle to appoint sporting director and pursue world class £35million transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly set to go back in for the potential transfer of Lille centre-back Sven Botman in the summer.

The Magpies were strongly linked with the Netherlands Under-21 international in January, but a deal never materialised, though the player himself has hinted that he could move next season.

According to the Daily Mirror, Newcastle now look set to take steps to pursue Botman, with the club expected to announce the appointment of a new sporting director soon.

Once that happens, it should be easier for NUFC to land ambitious targets like Botman, who looks an ideal target to help improve Eddie Howe’s side.

The 22-year-old would likely cost around £35million, and it could be that other big clubs will be in for him soon as well.

AC Milan are known to be keeping close tabs on Botman, while even bigger names like Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with him in the past.

Newcastle have the money to compete with these clubs now, but it might still be tricky convincing the biggest names to come to St James’ Park while the club battle against relegation.