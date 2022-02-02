Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken out on the race for the top four this season after the January transfer window.

Chadwick previously talked up Arsenal’s chances of clinching Champions League qualification, but thinks they may now lack the goals to stay up there until the end of the season after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The ex-Red Devil believes it’s all important for the teams involved to get into the top four, but now feels that his old club Man Utd should have it in them to edge it.

“I think Aubameyang, even at the age he is, still has the talent to go to any league in Europe. Barcelona are probably not the force they once were, but it’s a good signing for where they are at the moment,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I think it’s a case of Arteta showing what he’s about to a certain extent – it doesn’t matter who you are, if discipline and standards aren’t going to be met then there isn’t a place for you at the football club.

“It’s a risky move in terms of, he’s their best goal-scorer, but at the same time he wasn’t even on the bench leading up to the New Year. I’m sure in an ideal world Arteta would’ve liked to bring in a top class striker to replace him, but that’s not been possible.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they go about the rest of the season, they’ve got Lacazette there and some exciting young players, but I’m not sure it’s enough to sustain a real challenge for Champions League football.

“There’s not a lot in it … I’d like to see Manchester United get it, they’re in a nice bit of form. They’re probably still the favourites with the squad they’ve got, even if they’ve let some players go.

“You can’t discount Tottenham with Antonio Conte in there. West Ham are there again but we know they fell away towards the end of last season.

“I think the squad United have puts them in a good position for what is an all-important top four finish for all those clubs.”