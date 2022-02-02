(Video) Blistering counter-attack sees Sadio Mane net to send Senegal to AFCON final

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has been his country’s hero during Wednesday evening’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final.
Senegal, who were drawn to face Burkina Faso in the competition’s penultimate round, have reached the final after beating Wednesday’s opponents 3-1.
Mane was again his side’s main man again after an 87th-minute counter-attacker saw the Liverpool forward in acres of space before cooly slotting his effort past his opponent’s goalkeeper.
Cameroon is set to play Egypt on Thursday in the other semi-final with the possibility of Mane facing teammate Mo Salah in the final becoming increasingly more likely.
Superb counter attack from Senegal and a brilliant finish from Sadio Mané to put them in the final ?
Player of the tournament? #AFCON2021
— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 2, 2022
Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports