A journalist fell victim to one of the classic modern pranks of a loud ‘porn noise’ being played on a phone during Filipe Luis’ Flamengo presentation.

With the room quite quiet as journalists asked questions during the presentation, the sudden noise caught everyone off-guard and caused the room to burst into hysterics.

Luis, a former Chelsea footballer and Premier League winner during The Blues 2015 triumph, joined Flamengo in 2019 from Atletico Madrid and remains a key part of the club who were runners up during 2021’s league season as they failed to defend their 2020 title.

