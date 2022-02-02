A journalist fell victim to one of the classic modern pranks of a loud ‘porn noise’ being played on a phone during Filipe Luis’ Flamengo presentation.

With the room quite quiet as journalists asked questions during the presentation, the sudden noise caught everyone off-guard and caused the room to burst into hysterics.

Luis, a former Chelsea footballer and Premier League winner during The Blues 2015 triumph, joined Flamengo in 2019 from Atletico Madrid and remains a key part of the club who were runners up during 2021’s league season as they failed to defend their 2020 title.

You can watch the full video below.

During Filipe Luis' Flamengo presentation, a journalist fell for the classic 'porn noise prank' and it was loud, ?? ???? loud ? Just wait for it. It's worth it… ?pic.twitter.com/T1KDFIWJRV — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 2, 2022

Pictures courtesy of ge