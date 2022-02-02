(Video) Rodrigo Bentancur scores first minute edge-of-the-box screamer for Uruguay

Tottenham Hotspur fans, are you watching?

New signing Rodrigo Bentancur converted an absolute thunderbolt of an effort during Tuesday night’s South American World Cup qualifier between Venezuela and Uruguay.

The commanding midfielder, who recently departed Juventus in favour of a switch to London to join up with Antonio Conte at Spurs (Sky Sports), could not have hoped for a better start to the next chapter in his career.

After being named in Uruguay’s starting lineup to face Venezuela, it took Bentancur just one minute of the game to fire his country into the lead.

Uruguay went on to win the match 4-1 and now sit fourth in the qualifying table.

Pictures courtesy of Fubo Sports Network

